Youth held for rape

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday arrested a youth for allegedly attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl at a slum in Palaspalli area here.The accused, Saudagar Das, and the victim were staying in the same area.

On Wednesday evening, Das reportedly took the victim to a dilapidated structure nearby and was trying to commit the crime when the locals spotted him.

Das was nabbed from the spot and handed over to police. The victim’s family lodged a complaint with Airport police.“A case has been registered under Section 376AB of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act. Das has been arrested and further investigation is on,” a police officer said.

In another development, Airport police arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl. The girl’s parents had lodged a missing complaint of their daughter on December 16. Airport police had then registered a case in this regard.The girl was rescued from Nayagarh district on Wednesday and the accused, Bapina Kumar Nayak, was arrested.