Twin City cops make fresh claims

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has submitted a proposal to the State Government requesting it to increase the existing fleet of 57 PCR vans in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to 107.

Police also urged the Government to set up ‘Dial 100’ facility for Cuttack and integrate it with the modern control room in the Capital.

Earlier, the police had inducted eight new PCR vehicles. About 12 police personnel, including a driver, a special police officer, one armed constable and a home guard, are attached with each PCR vehicle for three shifts in a day.

This apart, Police is also emphasising on creating a viable electronic surveillance system in the city with the help of Government agencies and private establishments. Several private establishments are installing CCTV cameras but their capacity is not adequate. The private establishments should install CCTV cameras of at least 5 mega-pixel. Quality CCTV cameras can help in capturing the registration number of vehicles and identifying the criminals.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said they will improve the response mechanism, assist people in need and launch a crackdown against the organised crime in the coming year.