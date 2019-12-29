CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 5 cr for two buildings under Ekamra Plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced Rs 5 crore for the new building of Ekamra Sanskrutik Prakashani Bhajan Mandap and Lingaraj Research Centre near Lingaraj Entry plaza here.The decision is part of State Government’s plan to develop Ekamra Kshetra for revival and preservation of heritage value and grandeur of Lingaraj Temple and its surroundings on 66 acre land. The bhajan mandap will have a watch tower, said official sources and maintained that work on the project will start soon.

The Lingaraj Entry Plaza, to be constructed on six acres, will be an extension of Lingaraj Temple Complex incorporating elements reflective of Kalingan Temple architecture. The plaza will have special arrangement for Shivaratri and Kanwariyas with upgraded lighting, seating and other amenities besides an open air theatre.

The enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished Bhajan Mandap and Lingaraj Research Centre during the eviction drive around Lingaraj temple for security of the shrine and beautification of its periphery.The package for Ekamra Kshetra in the first phase includes Outer Access Road Development, Lingaraj Entry Plaza, Bindu Sagar revival plan, parking space, Lingaraj Heritage Complex, development of amenities for Kedar Gouri-Mukteswar complex, Heritage e-auto project, relocation projects and heritage interpretation centre.

The Ekamra Kshetra project covers an area of 1126 acre with an outer core of 476 acre, intermediate core of 504 acre and inner core of 145 acre. The package was discussed at a high-level meeting presided over by the Chief Minister where it was decided that a separate Act in line with the Jagannath Temple at Puri will be formulated for Lingaraj Temple.

The State Government is yet to announce the estimated cost for the entire project. Sources said the financial implications are being worked out and would be finalised later. Lingaraj beautification project has been announced by the State Government in line with the development plan for Shree Jagannath Temple after it received positive response.