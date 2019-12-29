Congress’ save Constitution rally

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Constitution is in danger, said Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Saturday and announced that the party will fight to save the country from politics of polarisation.Addressing a function on the occasion of 134th Foundation Day of Congress here at the party headquarters, Niranjan said India has always come first for the party and sacrifice for the nation stands above everything else. “We will have to save our constitution which ensures secular and democratic values for the people,” he said.

“We will not let BJP succeed in its plans in making our nation a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. People of Odisha will also reject the polarisation politics of BJP. They will vote in favour of Congress in coming municipal and panchayat elections,” senior leader Suresh Kumar Routray said.Congress leaders then took out a flag march from party headquarters to Raj Bhawan to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the people. Later a 33-member delegation of the party met Governor Ganeshi Lal and submitted a memorandum opposing Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

Later addressing a media conference at the Congress Bhavan, senior national spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh criticised the Modi Government for breaking all constitutional institutions one by one and creating division between people belonging to different religions. Stating that the NPR announced by the Centre is different from that launched by UPA government in 2010, Singh said 21 questions will be asked in this NPR compared to 15 asked earlier. Describing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as ‘communal’, Singh said his character changes in New Delhi.