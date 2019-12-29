Cops gear up for New Year’s eve

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police have warned citizens against driving under the influence of alcohol during the New Year celebrations. While police officials will patrol the City streets throughout the night on December 31 to check drunk drivers, violators will be punished as per the law. Checking will be conducted at all the important junctions in the city like Rasulgarh Square, Ram Mandir Square, Kalpana Square and others, police said.

About 15 platoons of police force will be deployed in to ensure smooth passage of the New Year’s eve celebration. “The citizens are requested not to drive under the influence of alcohol. They can book cabs for returning to their homes. Stringent action will be taken against such violations,” a senior police officer said.

Five additional PCR vans will be deployed in the city to conduct patrolling on December 31. This apart, one section of police force comprising six to seven personnel will be attached to each police station to maintain law and order situation in the area, he added.The idea is to maintain decency on city roads and at party venues to avoid trouble or conflict among people.