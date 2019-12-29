Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Five years on, Agri Clinic scheme fails to take off

It aims at providing expert advice and services to farmers on soil health, cropping practices and plant protection

Published: 29th December 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers have requested the Agriculture department to make arrangements to stock more fertiliser in PACCS in adequate quantities to meet demand.

Image for representation

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After years long consultations, feasibility study and reviews, the ambitious Agri Clinic scheme for which the State Government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 3 crore in 2014-15 has finally failed to take off. The Agri Clinics were envisaged to be set up in 40 selected Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multi-purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) to provide expert advice and services to farmers on various technologies, including soil health, cropping practices, plant protection and ensure increased income. 

The facilities were to cost `10 lakh each of which `2.5 lakh was to be provided by the PACS or LAMPS concerned and the rest `7.5 lakh was to be assisted by the State Government. Sources said Rs 3 crore was disbursed to Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) on March 31, 2015, and the fund remained in non-interest bearing account of the bank till 2018 without any expenditure for the scheme that was to be monitored by the Central Cooperative Banks and Divisional Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

As the fund remained idle for three years, the Cooperation department in November last year suggested to include information technology kiosk, agri journalism, film production, farm publication and exhibitions, consultancy services and agriculture insurance services, but nothing could be materialised due to improper decision.

At a review of the scheme by the then Cooperation Secretary in July last year, it was decided to transfer the amount to Agriculture Promotion and Investment Cooperation Odisha Ltd (APICOL) which was entrusted with the responsibility to implement the scheme. Accordingly, the fund was transferred to APICOL on September 19 last year.

As per the decision, APICOL was to prescribe the operational guidelines and take up orientation training of the employees of the PACS. But this time too no such operational guideline was prepared. Moreover, the APICOL suggested implementing the scheme through Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyoga Yojana (MKUY) for which the project cost would have been `18.75 lakh each and share of PACS/LAMPS `11.25 lakh.

The APICOL expressed constraints to implement the scheme without MKUY and keep the fund as the department did not approve its proposal citing that the PACS/LAMPS may not come forward to pay the amount.The audit by the office of Principal Accountant General has also flagged the issue and raised objection on non-utilisation of the fund. 

Meanwhile, admitting that the scheme may not be viable and self-sufficient at the present scenario, Registrar of Cooperative Societies Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik has moved the department to refund the amount citing that the project could not be grounded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agri Clinics Agriculture
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp