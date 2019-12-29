Five years on, Agri Clinic scheme fails to take off

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After years long consultations, feasibility study and reviews, the ambitious Agri Clinic scheme for which the State Government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 3 crore in 2014-15 has finally failed to take off. The Agri Clinics were envisaged to be set up in 40 selected Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multi-purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) to provide expert advice and services to farmers on various technologies, including soil health, cropping practices, plant protection and ensure increased income.

The facilities were to cost `10 lakh each of which `2.5 lakh was to be provided by the PACS or LAMPS concerned and the rest `7.5 lakh was to be assisted by the State Government. Sources said Rs 3 crore was disbursed to Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) on March 31, 2015, and the fund remained in non-interest bearing account of the bank till 2018 without any expenditure for the scheme that was to be monitored by the Central Cooperative Banks and Divisional Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

As the fund remained idle for three years, the Cooperation department in November last year suggested to include information technology kiosk, agri journalism, film production, farm publication and exhibitions, consultancy services and agriculture insurance services, but nothing could be materialised due to improper decision.

At a review of the scheme by the then Cooperation Secretary in July last year, it was decided to transfer the amount to Agriculture Promotion and Investment Cooperation Odisha Ltd (APICOL) which was entrusted with the responsibility to implement the scheme. Accordingly, the fund was transferred to APICOL on September 19 last year.

As per the decision, APICOL was to prescribe the operational guidelines and take up orientation training of the employees of the PACS. But this time too no such operational guideline was prepared. Moreover, the APICOL suggested implementing the scheme through Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyoga Yojana (MKUY) for which the project cost would have been `18.75 lakh each and share of PACS/LAMPS `11.25 lakh.

The APICOL expressed constraints to implement the scheme without MKUY and keep the fund as the department did not approve its proposal citing that the PACS/LAMPS may not come forward to pay the amount.The audit by the office of Principal Accountant General has also flagged the issue and raised objection on non-utilisation of the fund.

Meanwhile, admitting that the scheme may not be viable and self-sufficient at the present scenario, Registrar of Cooperative Societies Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik has moved the department to refund the amount citing that the project could not be grounded.