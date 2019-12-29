Lost patience, says Pradip Majhi on phone call

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After his phone call inciting party workers to resort to violence during Nabarangpur bandh drew all round condemnation, former MP Pradip Majhi on Saturday maintained that he will follow Congress ideology in future. In his explanation submitted to All India Congress Committee through Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Majhi said he made such a phone call as he lost his patience over the delay by the administration to give justice to the rape victim, a minor girl who was also murdered by the culprits. Majhi said there has been a rise in crime against minor girls in undivided Koraput district which has been neglected by the State Government.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said he has received Majhi’s explanation over his inflammatory statement and will send it to the AICC. Niranjan said the former MP made such a statement as he had become emotional. Stating that he is not supporting Majhi’s behaviour, Patnaik said Chief Minister Biju Patnaik had also called people to beat up corrupt officials, but how many cases were filed.

Nabarangpur Police on Friday had registered a suo motu case against Majhi for asking party workers to resort to violence and arson during the bandh. A video of the former MP giving instruction to a party worker to keep petrol and diesel ready to set every on fire during the bandh went viral. “Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get an instruction, set everything on fire. We will see what happens next,” Majhi told the party worker over phone in the video.Majhi’s behaviour had drawn flak from even his partymen who maintained that Congress never believed in violence.