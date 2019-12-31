Home Cities Bhubaneswar

2019: Year of wildlife worries for Odisha

For wildlife lovers, 2019 was probably the most tragic year. From the killing of elephants on multiple occasions to failure of tiger relocation, the State suffered setbacks on many fronts.

Published: 31st December 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tragedy struck a herd of elephants when an iron rod laden truck hit them, killing three jumbos on National Highway 20 in Keonjhar district on August 20.

The dead included a calf. If recklessness of human beings was not enough, four gentle giants succumbed to Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes virus in Nandankanan and one in Chandaka in 25 days between August and September. 

Gajabandhu scheme 

In a bid to protect the giant animals, the Forest and Environment Department rolled out Gajabandhu scheme in October.

Pilot scheme was launched in Athgarh and Dhenkanal forest divisions. Around 50 Gajabandhus (Friends of Elephants) have been appointed to alert forest staff about the movement of elephants in and around their villages or nearby forests.

Pangolin smuggling

Adding to loss of elephants and tigers, an online pangolin smuggling racket surfaced in Athagarh forest division. At least 17 persons including the alleged kingpin of the syndicate Madab Chandra Patra were arrested and pangolin scales seized from them. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and State Crime Branch are investigating the inter-state and international link of the racket.

Big cat relocation

The decision of NTCA to suspend tiger relocation project between Odisha and Madhaya Pradesh was a major setback for Odisha’s wildlife conservation efforts.

The project, touted to be country’s first inter-state tiger translocation programme, now lies in deep freeze. Besides earning a bad name, the State faced brickbats from the NTCA for the shoddy protection practices. 

