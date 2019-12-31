Closer look at crimes and punishments in Odisha in 2019

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a fallout of enmity between two families, three members of a family were hacked to death by the rivals at a busy market place in Puri.

Members of the two groups are part of an extended family and were at loggerheads over a property dispute.

BJP leader killed

In a political rivalry, a BJP leader was shot dead in Khurda. The deceased Manguli Jena was BJP’s Khurda (Zone-9) mandal president. Manguli’s brother Bishnu suspected political rivalry behind the incident.

Doctor shot in clinic

As the year was coming to an end, a pediatrician and a medicine shop owner were shot in the former’s clinic in broad daylight near Khurda-Nayagarh road. The shop owner succumbed. The professional way the crime was committed shocked the police also.

New DGP

1986 batch IPS officer Abhay was appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP). The appointment came after UPSC recommended a panel of three names, which included then in-charge DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma and 1986 batch officer Pradip Kapur apart from Abhay.

New Police Commissioner

State Government appointed IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi as Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. A 1990 batch officer, Sarangi was earlier posted as Director of State Crime Record Bureau, Bhubaneswar.

Ex-OCA secretary arrested

The CBI arrested former honorary secretary of OCA, Ashirbad Behera, for his alleged links with a ponzi firm. The central agency’s sleuths also apprehended owner of Solan Inn hotel, Kamalakanta Das, in connection with the case.

Youth killed on Diwali

On the night of the festival of lights, the life of a youth was blown away in the Capital City. An altercation over bursting firecrackers led a group of anti-socials to beat him to death. The accused were arrested from different places.

CM directs action

On the brighter side of the year, the Chief Minister asked CDMOs and police to crack the whip on touts in hospitals and a day after, similar action was taken against brokers in RTOs. In a few days, the dalals operating in hospitals, medical colleges, blood banks, dispensaries and RTOs made a vanishing act.

Ex-cop rapes minor girl

A minor girl was raped by a dismissed constable, Jitendra Sethy, and his associates at his wife’s Government quarters in Puri. Police have arrested the couple, Sethy and three others.