Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Air quality in Bhubaneswar satisfactory: OSPCB

OSPCB member secretary Debidutta Biswal said the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bhubaneswar has remained between ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate.’

Published: 06th November 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Smog in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Smog in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after independent weather forecast agency Skymet reported about hazardous air pollution in the Capital, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Tuesday refuted the former’s charge, claiming that the city’s air quality is ‘satisfactory’.

OSPCB member secretary Debidutta Biswal said the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bhubaneswar has remained between ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ and is not as acute as New Delhi where a public health emergency has been declared. 

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has divided air quality index (AQI) into six categories. A score between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and above 400 plus falls under severe category. According to statistics, Bhubaneswar’s 24-hour average AQI on November 3 stood at 95.3 while that of the National Capital was 494.
OSPCB officials said six stations in the city where the AQI was analysed showed particulate matter- 10 level in the air on the day was 101 milligram per cubic metre (mg/m3) at OSPCB office in Nayapalli, 130 mg/m3 at IRC Village, 94 mg/m3 at Patrapada, 87 mg/m3 at OSPCB Central lab in Patia, 71 mg/m3 at

Palasuni and 89mg/m3 at Capital police station area. They said the level of PM 2.5 in the air on the same day was 30 mg/m3 at OSPCB office, 42 mg/m3 at IRC Village, 35 mg/m3 at Patrapada, 27mg/m3 at OSPCB central lab, 25 mg/m3 at Palasuni and 32 mg/m3 at Capital Police Station area.

The members also questioned the sensor-based air quality monitoring and said the CPCB only prescribes Gravimetric analysis of particulate matter in air. They said many in the city may have mistaken the fog on the onset of winter as smog.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar air pollution Bhubaneswar air quality
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp