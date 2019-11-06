Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government advisory for kharif crops

The advisory was issued after IMD prediction on formation of cyclonic storm.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kharif crop, rice

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State’s coastal stretch is bracing up for possible cyclonic weather condition with the system brewing up in the Bay of Bengal and putting Kharif crops at risk, the Government has issued crop-wise advisory for farmers.

Paddy being the principal Kharif crop covering two-thirds of total cropped area and standing crops (medium and long duration) at maturity and grain filling stage, the farmers have been advised to harvest the medium duration crops before the arrival of cyclone-induced rains.

Since the Met department has predicted that the system over Bay of Bengal is likely to cross Odisha coast between November 8 and 10, there is higher possibility of crop damage due to flooding of crop fields. “Majority of low and medium land are under paddy cultivation in Kharif season, making farmers susceptible to crop loss in case of flooding. Sometimes land preparation for rabi crops is delayed due to high moisture content which provides congenial conditions for harmful soil microbes to grow,” sources in Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) said.

In conditions of gusty wind and heavy downpour, a little delay in harvesting paddy crops, which is not possible in wetlands, will lead to the germination of grains, pest attack and grain discolouration. The advisory prepared by OUAT asked farmers to drain out rainwater from the field as soon as the weather improves. Standing water in the field will damage winter vegetables and non-paddy crops like oilseeds and pulses grown in upland, sources maintained.

“Drain out excess water by making alleys at 5-10 ft distance in the lodged crop and take up stalking of plants at grain filling stage,” the advisory read. Since groundnuts and sesame are in the maturity stage, both crops are highly sensitive to water lodging. The farmers, who grow these crops, have been asked to drain out excess water and spray pesticides if they find brown/black spots on leaves.

As the farmers are readying for the sowing of rabi crops after paddy harvest, they have been advised to wait till the system crosses the State. 

Cotton growing farmers have been advised to go for early harvest as the possibility of crop damage is high due to the cyclonic rains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government kharif crop Odisha
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp