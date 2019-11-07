Cardiac centre of excellence at Bhubaneswar hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Hospital here will soon have a cardiac centre of excellence. With interdisciplinary approach, the new unit will have facilities for cardio angiogram along with other heart and coronary care services.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das said the Cardiology department will be upgraded into the centre of excellence and once set up, it will provide advanced cardiovascular services to patients.

While construction of the building has been completed, modern equipment and additional beds will be procured soon. A special ICU will also be set up and the centre will have provisions for complex angiography, device closure and electro-physiological studies.

Initially, Head of the Cardiology department of Bengaluru-based Satya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences Dr Prabhat Kumar Das has agreed to join.

Dr Das, who have 30 years of experience in cardiac surgery and treatment, visited Capital Hospital on Wednesday and took stock of the condition.

Around 3,500 patients are registered daily in the OPD of the hospital of which more than 100 come for treatment of cardiac-related problems. Director of Capital Hospital Dr Ashok Kumar Pattanaik was present.