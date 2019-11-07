Odisha farmers stage protest for price, prestige, pension 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers on Wednesday waged a war against the State power and centralised economic structure to protect the Village Republic and its self-reliant economic model. At the second national mega farmers’ convention of Navanirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), the farmers protested artificial finance capital and war economy and pressed for their longstanding demands that included price, prestige and pension.

The farmers, who have come here from different states, said some people are trying to achieve power through ballot politics and some others (Naxals) through bullet politics. While the ballot politics has evolved as centralised capitalist structure, bullet politics has given rise to autocratic structure, both the structures have broken the back-bone of Village Republic, they said.

National convenor of NKS Akshay Kumar said Village Republic has been wiped out of the minds of people as the State is powerful by its artificial finance capital. “All experiments with village-based rule have failed to influence policies made by the State so far. Now it is important to control the State’s policy that should be favourable to Village Republic than to formulate and implement the policies of village,” he said.

After a series of agitations, Kumar said Odisha Government had issued a notification for pension as well as to resolve farmers’ issues in November last year, but it was misdirected from the basic demands and formulated as ‘KALIA’ scheme for three years.

A farmer from Uttar Pradesh said as per the RBI’s economic policy, the exchange price of each product is determined on the basis of the price of gold. “We have been demanding Minimum Justified Price for farm produce instead of Minimum Support Price (MSP). The justified price of paddy should be Rs 5,000 per quintal as gold price has increased 100 times in the last four decades,” he said.

Several farmers questioned the Centre’s MSP policy. They said manufacturers of goods follow the basic concept of maximum retail price, but surprisingly the Government follows the concept of MSP. “Why should the farmers pay maximum price for the products they purchase and sell their produce at a minimum price?” they asked.

Thousands of farmers from Odisha and 15 other states attended the NKS convention. Though noted social activist Anna Hazare was to address the convention, he could not attend due to ill-health.