Man shot, father hurt in Bhubaneswar 

The father and son were reportedly attacked for opposing sale of brown sugar in their locality.

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was shot dead while his father sustained bullet injuries after they were attacked by three bike-borne miscreants here on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Anil Jena of Bahadalpur. His father Abhimanyu Jena is undergoing treatment in a hospital here.

The father and son were reportedly attacked for opposing sale of brown sugar in their locality. “The incident occurred between 5 pm and 5.30 pm. After opening fire, the trio attempted to flee on the motorcycle but slipped. They left the two-wheeler behind and fled from the spot,” a relative of Anil said.
Police said the three accused have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

One of the accused was involved in a murder case in 2014. He was staying in the city but after being released on bail, he started staying at Jankia and Tapanga areas in Khurda district,” a police officer said.

He was also apprehended ahead of general elections this year in connection with an arson case, he added.
The accused was also involved in operating illegal stone quarries in Khurda district but after Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch started taking action against such anti-socials, he returned to the city.

“A few days back, Abhimanyu and Anil had confronted a youth over sale of brown sugar in their locality. The youth said the prime accused in Anil’s killing was supplying the contraband. This infuriated him leading to the attack on father-son duo. Three teams have been formed to nab the accused,” a police officer said. After the crime, one platoon police force was deployed in Bahadalpur to avoid any untoward incident. A forensic team also visited the spot to investigate the matter. The deceased was married and has a two-year-old child.

