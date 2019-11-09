CII’s Enterprise Odisha from Nov 13

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Confederation of Indian Industry (Eastern Region) will host the 22nd Enterprise Odisha, a multi-sectoral exhibition from November 13 to 16 in the Capital.Being organised in collaboration with the State Government, the four-day event will focus on metal, minerals and power, textile, food processing, chemicals and petrochemicals besides defence manufacturing.

Elaborating on the mega industry carnival, vice-chairman of CII (Odisha State Council) Pradipta Mohanty said over 200 companies are expected to showcase their product and services from across the country.

“Along with the industry exhibition, we are also organising Odisha Mining Show and Innovex Odisha. The mining show is being organised for the first time to make miners aware about new technological innovations in mining sector,” he informed.

A wide range of industrial and construction equipments, IT services, education, real estate, automobile sector incorporating the latest technologies and methods of productions will also be showcased.Along with the exhibition, B2G sessions for three consecutive days from November 14 to 16 have been planned on topics including ‘Ease of doing business’, ‘Schemes and incentives for startups’, ‘Employable human capital’ and ‘Technology, Innovation and Safety in Mining’.

Chairperson of Young Indians (Bhubaneswar chapter) Kamal Sitaram Agarwal said ‘Yi INNOVEX 2019’ is the most comprehensive event for startups to showcase and celebrate innovation and mentor to scale up entrepreneurship.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the event. Among others, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick and Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra will also attend.