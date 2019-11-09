Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Cabinet nod for Rs 8,300 cr supplementary budget

Focus on health, industry sectors and beautification of Puri as heritage city

Published: 09th November 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Council of Ministers on Friday approved the first supplementary budget of around Rs 8,300 crore for the financial year 2019-20 with focus on health, industry sectors and beautification of Puri. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over the meeting. The State Government will present the supplementary budget on November 13, the first day of the winter session of Assembly.

The supplementary budget has assumed significance in view of the slew of projects announced by the Chief Minister, particularly in the health sector, under ‘Mo Sarkar’ charter and 5T initiatives being implemented by the State Government from October 2.Naveen announced various schemes in the health sector under Mo Sarkar charter, including `1,000 crore for upgradation of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, increase in the bed strength of several district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) with an expenditure of around `400 crore and establishment of medical college at Phulbani.

Besides, the Chief Minister had also announced additional contingency fund of `17.5 crore for all the 587 police stations of the State and incentives for sports persons.The State Government also finalised the three-year `3,208 crore for ABADHA (Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture) scheme for beautification of Puri to make it a world heritage city. A proposal in this regard has already been approved by State Cabinet on October 22. 
In the first year, `719 crore will be spent under ABADHA scheme.

Sources said provisions have been made for all the schemes besides other focus areas of the Government.
The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure will be presented on November 25. Meanwhile, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in Odisha, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro convened a meeting of all the chairpersons of various house committees of the Assembly ahead of winter session. 

The meeting discussed working of the House committees. Deputy Speaker Rajani Kanta Singh, chairpersons of privilege, estimate and ethics committees Pratap Jena, Pratap Keshari Deb and Amar Prasad Satpathy were among others present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
odisha cabinet odisha budget
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp