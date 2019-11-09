Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Will look into MP’s conduct, says Naveen

 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he will look into the allegation of misbehaviour of a journalist by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kendrapara: Anubhav Mohanty (Photo|EPS)

Kendrapara: Anubhav Mohanty (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he will look into the allegation of misbehaviour of a journalist by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty. “I will certainly look into it,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons before leaving for a four-day visit to New Delhi. 

Hours after the issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, Mohanty in a video uploaded in social media, regretted his misbehaviour towards the reporter, working for a local news channel. According to an FIR lodged at Kendrapara town police station by the journalist, the actor-turned-politician had on Tuesday abused him and pulled him by his arm in full public view when he sought the MP’s comment on a newly-announced project.

Mohanty wrote in a social media post, “I have highest regards for media and I have all along cooperated with journalists. Whatever happened two days ago was unfortunate and unintentional. I regret that.”Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP said his party will raise the issue in the Assembly when the winter session commences on November 13. Ridiculing Mohanty, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said, “Naveen babu (Patnaik) should add another T to his 5T policy. The 6th T is probably ‘Torture’ of mediapersons.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp