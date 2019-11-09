Will look into MP’s conduct, says Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he will look into the allegation of misbehaviour of a journalist by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty. “I will certainly look into it,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons before leaving for a four-day visit to New Delhi.

Hours after the issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, Mohanty in a video uploaded in social media, regretted his misbehaviour towards the reporter, working for a local news channel. According to an FIR lodged at Kendrapara town police station by the journalist, the actor-turned-politician had on Tuesday abused him and pulled him by his arm in full public view when he sought the MP’s comment on a newly-announced project.

Mohanty wrote in a social media post, “I have highest regards for media and I have all along cooperated with journalists. Whatever happened two days ago was unfortunate and unintentional. I regret that.”Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP said his party will raise the issue in the Assembly when the winter session commences on November 13. Ridiculing Mohanty, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said, “Naveen babu (Patnaik) should add another T to his 5T policy. The 6th T is probably ‘Torture’ of mediapersons.”