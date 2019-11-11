Child death sparks protest at Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at SCB Medical College and Hospital following the death of a five-year-old child. More than 100 irate locals, including the victim’s family members and relatives, shut down the doors of casualty ward and staged a demonstration along with the child’s body alleging the doctor’s negligence.

As per reports, the child, Pratyush Das of Hairanpur slum in CDA Sector-6 here, had fallen from the stairs of his house on Saturday at 2.30 pm following which his family had taken him to city hospital where the doctors applied first aid and asked them to take the child home. “Not satisfied with the treatment, we rushed Pratyush to casualty ward of SCBMCH around 3 pm. After going through some examinations and test reports, the doctor told us to take him home as the reports were normal and he will be fine,” said Saroj Das, father of the child.

However, on reaching home, his son’s condition worsened and he started vomiting following which, he was brought back to SCBMCH where he died, Das said. "No doctors were present except a few house surgeons who were clueless about Pratyush’s treatment. Even administering intravenous saline drip was delayed," said Das.

Alleging that negligence on the part of doctors and hospital staff led to death of the child, irate locals shut down the chamber of the doctor and main gate of the casualty ward and started demonstrating demanding action against them from 6 am to 7.30 am on Sunday.

On being informed, Mangalabag police rushed to the spot along with force and pacified the agitators. Police also detained some agitators who were later released.SCB authorities, however, denied to comment anything on the allegations.