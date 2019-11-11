Fire personnel to rescue of pregnant woman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting an example, Odisha Fire Service (OFS) personnel on duty helped a pregnant woman of Giria village under Rajkanika police limits and admitted to hospital when strong wind and rains lashed Kendrapara district under the influence of Cyclone Bulbul on Saturday.

The woman, Sushree Sangita Bala Lenka, was carried in a fire service vehicle to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at about 10.15 am. After an hour of reaching the health institution, she delivered a girl child. Sushree and her husband Dibakar have reportedly named their daughter Bulbul.

“The roads in the area were blocked due to uprooted trees. We rushed to the pregnant woman’s rescue after her husband sought help from us and took her to Rajkanika CHC,” a fire official said.Sources said fire personnel have removed over 500 uprooted tress from roads in the affected districts in the aftermath of the very severe cyclonic storm.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Fire Service, Bijay Kumar Sharma has ordered to carry out rescue and restoration work in cyclone affected districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore on a war-footing.

As many as 868 fire service personnel comprising 18 specialised and 66 rescue teams were deployed in vulnerable districts. Equipment like 100 power cutters, 168 tower lights, 63 power boat units and 135 de-watering pumps were also provided to carry out rescue and restoration work. A control room was made functional round the clock in Cuttack under the charge of a senior officer to monitor the operations, and mobilisation of fire personnel and equipment.

Besides, 60 personnel equipped with adequate gears were kept on stand-by. The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of IG of Fire Service Asheet Kumar Panigrahi.