Modern Boita Bandana frills threaten aqua-life in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Non-biodegradeable miniature boats made of thermocol and styrofoam flood the Millennium City markets despite a ban on their use to prevent choking of water bodies.The fancy boats will set sail in river Mahanadi and its tributary Kathajodi on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, celebrated as Boita Bandana, posing a threat to aquatic life besides choking the water bodies.

About a decade back, boats made of eco-friendly materials like paper, banana stems and sola (cork) were used for Boita Bandana Utsav. But, with changing time, miniature boats designed from thermocol, styrofoam and decorated with plastic materials, colour paper, harmful chemical paints and glitter are being used. Such fancy boats are a huge hit among the customers even as biodegradable options are easily available.

Lack of awareness and concern for the environment has led to the rise in demand for the fancy boats among the devotees. Environment activists cite lack of awareness and strict enforcement of ban on use of such polluting materials as the reason for the rise in demand.

“Our ancestors used to sail boats made of eco-friendly materials but with passage of time, more and more people are using non-biodegradable boats for celebrating Boita Bandana Utsav. The use of non-biodegradable materials in miniature boats has increased manifold in the last eight to 10 years posing threat to environment,” said Pradipta Kishore Mishra, an environment activist.

Citing an example, he said like temporary ponds which are set up to immerse idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Durga and prevent river pollution, a similar practice should be followed for sailing boats on Boita Bandana.

City Health Officer Umesh Panigrahi said steps would be taken to clean the two rivers a day after Kartik Purnima.However, locals said the initiative is not sufficient to protect the environment. “It is not possible to remove the boats from the running river water. Even if the waste is removed and dumped at any place, it only adds to the pollution, said Sidharth Senapati, an intellectual of Arunoday Nagar.

There should be restriction on use and sale of boats made from non-biodegradable materials. Odisha State Pollution Control Board should come up with guidelines restricting use of non-biodegradable boats, Senapati opined.