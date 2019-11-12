One lakh school kids to take Swachhata pledge in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over a lakh school students in the Capital will take Swacchata pledge as part of the ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Monday.

The officials said after taking pledge the school kids will act as brand ambassadors of Swachhata (cleanliness) and try to make their parents, kin and people in their surrounding aware about cleanliness and sanitation.

The ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign launched by BMC last month will cover 194 schools in the city including 134 private schools. BMC officials said the questionnaire set for assessment of cleanliness among students will be sent to nearly 50 schools and remaining schools by November 16, they said. As part of the assessment students who scores more than 80 marks will get the ‘Mu Safaiwala’ tag while those securing less will be known as ‘Mu Aliawala’ (the one who creates filth).

Awareness drive on cleanliness will also be carried out in schools where the performance of students in the Swachhata test remains poor.

The Mu Safaiwala campaign also aims to encourage citizens to minimise use of plastic and stop using polythene bags for day-to-day usage. It will also encourage them to work for a green, clean and healthier environment and make their surrounding a better place to live, BMC officials said.