Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Restrictions on vehicular traffic put in Cuttack for Baliyatra festival

As per the new rules, no one will be allowed to take vehicle to Baliyatra grounds after 3 pm, this includes those who possess passes.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Baliyatra in Cuttack

Baliyatra in Cuttack (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement from 3 pm to 1 am to streamline traffic system in view of large turnout of revellers expected at the eight-day Baliyatra festival which kicks off from Tuesday.

As per the new rules, no one will be allowed to take vehicle to Baliyatra grounds after 3 pm, this includes those who possess passes. They have to park vehicles at designated parking places.

The administration has designated 10 parking places at Bhuasuni field, Anand Bhawan field, Dayashram field, Kartikeshwar Gada left side and western side field, Mundasahi field, two fields on eastern and western side of Mundasahi, Gorakabar field and BOSE field.

Revellers coming from Matamath side of Ringroad can turn near new DCP office to get an entrance in Baliyatra stand. Police have restricted entry of three and four-wheelers into OPA Square. These vehicles can be parked at Dayashram area.

Three and four-wheelers, coming from Madhusudan Setu can be parked at Bhuasuni field.People can reach Baliyatra fair ground by using vehicles provided by administration at the parking spots. No vehicle can move from Anand Bhawan to Killa Fort and from Director of Industries square through Kilkhana square towards stadium.

Similarly, restriction has been imposed on plying of vehicles from Girnar Hotel Square to Chief Justice Bungalow, from Nari Seva Sangha Square to stadium and Killa Fort Gate to Baliyatra ground directly.
The vehicle will have to take diversion up to the nearest parking places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack police Baliyatra grounds Cutatck traffic restrictions
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp