Restrictions on vehicular traffic put in Cuttack for Baliyatra festival

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement from 3 pm to 1 am to streamline traffic system in view of large turnout of revellers expected at the eight-day Baliyatra festival which kicks off from Tuesday.

As per the new rules, no one will be allowed to take vehicle to Baliyatra grounds after 3 pm, this includes those who possess passes. They have to park vehicles at designated parking places.

The administration has designated 10 parking places at Bhuasuni field, Anand Bhawan field, Dayashram field, Kartikeshwar Gada left side and western side field, Mundasahi field, two fields on eastern and western side of Mundasahi, Gorakabar field and BOSE field.

Revellers coming from Matamath side of Ringroad can turn near new DCP office to get an entrance in Baliyatra stand. Police have restricted entry of three and four-wheelers into OPA Square. These vehicles can be parked at Dayashram area.

Three and four-wheelers, coming from Madhusudan Setu can be parked at Bhuasuni field.People can reach Baliyatra fair ground by using vehicles provided by administration at the parking spots. No vehicle can move from Anand Bhawan to Killa Fort and from Director of Industries square through Kilkhana square towards stadium.

Similarly, restriction has been imposed on plying of vehicles from Girnar Hotel Square to Chief Justice Bungalow, from Nari Seva Sangha Square to stadium and Killa Fort Gate to Baliyatra ground directly.

The vehicle will have to take diversion up to the nearest parking places.