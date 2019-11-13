Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Baliyatra kicks off with traditional fanfare

As many as 50 platoons of police forces have been deployed while six watch towers have been erected and CCTV cameras have been fixed at strategic points to keep a tab on troublemakers.

Devotees float miniature boats made of plantain,

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The historic Baliyatra kicked off with traditional fanfare in the city on Tuesday. Inaugurating the largest annual trade fair of the State, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro proposed the district administration to extend the fair for two more days.Like every year, the fair recorded a huge participation by traders from the State and outside. Over 1500 stalls have been set up on Killa Maidan (Upara Padia) adjacent to Barabati Forte and Tala Padia on the riverbed of Mahanadi, covering an area of 55 acres.

Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) too has set up national-level Pallishree Mela in partnership with Mission Shakti, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Textile Department and Directorate of Handicrafts & Cottage Industries.The Pallishree Mela comprises 410 stalls, including those of self-help groups and industrial communities from 30 districts and 21 other states, said ORMAS Deputy Director Bipin Rout.

thermocol and paper in Bindu Sagar at Bhubaneswar and river Mahanadi as part of Boita Bandana Utsav while Baliyatra gets underway at Cuttack on Tuesday  | Biswanath Swain/Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

“Like last year, ORMAS has also come up with a ‘Food Fest’ or ‘Khadya Mela’ in its pavilion. As many as 27 food stalls offer the taste of different delicacies of Odisha as well as other States,” said Rout. Apart from trade and food, joy rides and swings installed at the Baliyatra ground were a major draw among the revellers on the inaugural day.

Over 50,000 people thronged the fair ground on the day. Meanwhile, with around 20 lakhs revellers expected to throng the Baliyatra fair, Commissionerate Police has made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order. As many as 50 platoons of police forces have been deployed while six watch towers have been erected and CCTV cameras have been fixed at strategic points to keep a tab on troublemakers.

On the inaugural day, the annual souvenir ‘Cuttack Baliyatra-2019’ was also released. Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia to India Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, MP Bhatruhari Mahtab, several State ministers and MLAs were present.

