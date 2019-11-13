Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP plea to prevent penalised miners from auction

Govt had issued notices to 131 leaseholders to make payment for excess mining
 

Published: 13th November 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJP on Tuesday urged the State Government to forbid miners penalised by the Supreme Court for illegal mining from participating in the ongoing auction of 38 mines.Writing to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik a day before the winter session of Odisha Assembly, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik requested the former not to allow those miners who have been found guilty of excess mining in violation of mining rules and subletting mining leases to private contractors of mineral exploration in violation of Section 37 of Mineral Concession Rules, 1960.

“I have requested the Chief Minister to issue a notification prohibiting such miners from taking part in the auction process. I have also requested him not to allow any member of the family, relatives and employees of such miners to take part in the auction process,” Naik said.Responding to Naik’s demand, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said the BJP leader’s argument is without any logic. 

He said public sector undertakings like Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) were penalised on similar grounds. Will the State Government not grant mining lease to these PSU, Niranjan wondered.Meanwhile, the State Government has invited tenders for auction of 38 mines of which leases of 22 mining blocks are going to expire by March 31, 2020. The remaining 16 blocks are virgin mines.

The State Government had issued notices to 131 mining leaseholders for payment of the full cost of the mineral extracted in excess of the mining plan following the August 2, 2017 Supreme Court order.A majority of the lease holders of non-operating mines have not responded to the August 2 order of the Supreme Court. The State Government had cancelled mining leases of Arjun Ladha, Mineral Trading, HG Pandya & Others, BD Patnaik, Bhanj Mineral and MR Das Mines as they failed to pay the stipulated penalty imposed by the government for illegal mining.

Besides, the State Government had initiated certificate cases against 39 mines out of which 15 have made partial payment. The apex court, setting December 31, 2017 as the deadline, had directed the State Government for 100 per cent recovery of minerals mined in excess of the approved mining plan.

Under the hammer
State has invited tenders for auction of 38 mines 
Leases of 22 out of 38 mining blocks set to expire by 
March 31, 2020
Remaining 16 blocks virgin mines

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp