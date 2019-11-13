Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP targets to revamp dist panels by Dec 15

Party’s membership drive crossed the targeted 50 lakh mark with enrolment of over 14 lakh new members in the State

Published: 13th November 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:56 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Running behind the schedule for organisational polls, the State unit of BJP is confident of revamping the district committees by the second week of December.“More than 22,000 out of 37,606 booth committees have been reconstituted with election of president and members. At least 818 of the 1008 mandal (block) committees have become eligible for election,” said BJP’s assistant state returning officer Pradipta Ray.Poll exercise for the mandal committees will be held from November 15 to 17 and the process will be completed by November 20, he said.

The booth committees have given their choice of candidates for mandal president. A final call on each mandal president will be taken here by a committee comprising elected representatives of respective district, district presidents, zilla parishad chairmen and vice-chairmen, morcha heads and State office-bearers.

The State unit of BJP will be eligible for participating in the election of party’s national president only after reconstituting more than 50 per cent of the district committees, Ray said.The National Election Committee has asked the State to form committees in all the booths and mandals. The election exercise will continue till all booth and mandal committees are reconstituted.

National BJP general secretary in-charge of Odisha, Arun Singh and joint general secretary (Organisation) Saudan Singh are expected to reach here during the three-day meeting for election of mandal presidents.
As per the election schedule of the party, poll to booth committees was slated to be completed by September 30. This was followed by elections at mandal-level and district-level between October 11-31 and November 11-30, respectively.

Meanwhile, membership of the State BJP has crossed the targeted 50 lakh mark with enrolment of over 14 lakh new members. “We had planned to increase the party’s membership from 36 lakh to 50 lakh. The mega drive to induct new members will continue till the election of a new president of the State BJP,” Ray said.The tenure of the incumbent president Basanta Panda will be over by the first week of January 2020.

