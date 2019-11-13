Home Cities Bhubaneswar

E-Assembly to be reality soon: Speaker

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project will soon be implemented in Odisha Assembly to enable it handle its diverse business smartly.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project will soon be implemented in Odisha Assembly to enable it handle its diverse business smartly.Announcing this here on Tuesday, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said starred and unstarred questions and answers will now be available in NeVA application and the legislators can apply online. The legislators will be imparted training for proper handling of the new application. “The State Government has made budgetary provisions to make the State Assembly paperless,” he said.

The Speaker also said efforts are on to make the State Assembly campus wi-fi enabled very soon. NeVA is a device neutral and member-centric application created to handle diverse house business smartly by putting entire information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid and committee reports. Apart from legislators, the citizens will also have access to this information, he said.

The e-Vidhan is a mission mode project included in Digital India Programme. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) is the nodal Ministry for its implementation in all the States and Union Territories with legislatures.The funding for e-Vidhan is provided by MoPA and technical support by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The format for paperless Assembly has already been adopted by Himachal Pradesh.

A seven-member committee of Odisha Assembly, including Patro, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Aruka, visited Himachal Vidhan Sabha in October to learn more about the digital system that fully automates the functioning of legislative Assembly and minimises paper usage through online communication.Patro said the committee had heard a lot about e-Vidhan as Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to have a high-tech paperless system after its implementation in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp