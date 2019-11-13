Schools with temporary recognition allowed to register for + 2 exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 126 schools that failed to get government recognition have been allowed by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education to register their students for the annual Plus II examination.It has asked the Council of Higher Secondary Examination, that conducts the annual Plus II examination, to grant registration number to students enrolled in these schools to ensure that their career is not affected.

Sources said around 115 schools had failed to apply for their temporary recognition online, while 11 had neither applied online nor offline. The temporary recognition of those schools, which do not have permanent recognition, is renewed every year. Schools who fail to get this recognition are not issued registration numbers for their students for the examination and appropriate action is initiated against authorities of those schools for their lapses, a government official said.

However, this year the department has asked the CHSE to issue registration number to students of these higher secondary schools to enable them appear the Plus II examination, he said. Apart from these 126 schools, around 11 schools where admission have been restricted or allowed conditionally due to poor performance in the Plus II examination 2019 have also been allowed to register their students for the annual examination this year. Officials said registration will not take place in schools that fail to obtain recognition online or fail to meet other norms of the directorate from next year.