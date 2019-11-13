Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Three-layer security ring for Assembly

  Security has been beefed up around Odisha Legislative Assembly ahead of the winter session scheduled to start from Wednesday.

Published: 13th November 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Security has been beefed up around Odisha Legislative Assembly ahead of the winter session scheduled to start from Wednesday.Director General of Police BK Sharma, who reviewed the security arrangements at a meeting, said a three-layered security system is in place for the upcoming session. There will be an inner and outer cordon with police personnel in uniform, while there will be another cordon with police in civil dress. 

Elaborate arrangements have also been put in place to handle law and order at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. A special team of 7th Battalion who have undergone training to deal with protest will keep an eye on the demonstrators.The entire Mahatma Gandhi Marg stretch will come under CCTV scanner and there will also be multi-layered barricades on the Gandhi Marg, he said. The winter session of Assembly will continue till December 19.

