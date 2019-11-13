Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Varsities, colleges asked to form committees for ‘Mo College’ initiative

Department officials said all 817 State-run universities, government degree colleges, Sanskrit colleges, aided colleges, autonomous colleges and model degree colleges will be covered under the scheme.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has asked all colleges and universities to form committees at their level for implementation of ‘Mo College Abhiyan’ that aims to connect the alumni with their alma mater on the lines of ‘Mo School’ initiative. The move comes shortly after Higher Education department framed modalities for implementation of the Mo College initiative.

Each of these universities and colleges will form a committee headed by their vice-chancellor or principal concerned for launching of the initiative. 

The department has also asked colleges to invite alumni and provide them a platform to serve their alma mater on voluntary basis for betterment of the college eco-system. Apart from giving donations, former students of university or college may organise health check-up camp, create awareness on health and hygiene, take students to the industries, agriculture or horticulture farm or rural areas for exposure visit.

The State Government in its modalities fixed for the new initiative stated that the Mo College Abhiyan will be registered as a society and will be headed by a chairperson appointed by the State Government.
The government will also create `20 crore corpus for the purpose and contribute twice the amount alumni contribute to their alma mater. However, there will be an upper cap of `50 lakh on the contribution of the Government for a college within a year.

