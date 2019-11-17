BMC raises penalty to check open defecation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Its ranking slipping in the Swachh Survekshan year on year, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has enhanced penalty imposed for open defecating in the City to Rs 200.

The fine against defecating in open was `50. Similarly, urinating in open will attract Rs 150 fine. The penalty will be imposed as per the Solid Waste Management Bye-law of the Corporation.

But how does the civic body plan to keep an eye on the violators? The BMC officials say, its sanitary inspectors would make periodic checks in their respective areas and catch those defecating in open “red-handed”.

But before the penalty is imposed, an awareness campaign will be mounted. Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Subhendu Sahu said awareness drive will be carried out for at least 15 days across the city about the penal provision and citizens will be encouraged to use individual/public toilets and keep the city clean.

After public awareness drive, strong enforcement will be carried out in which sanitation inspectors and BMC zonal teams will visit different spots within BMC area and penalise those found defecating or urinating in the open.

Bhubaneswar, which was ranked 24th and figured in list of ‘Aspiring Leaders’ in 2016, slipped to 245th position in ‘Swachh Survekshan’ ranking of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2018 following which the civic body decided to impose Rs 50 penalty on those defecating in the open.

The move, however, did not yield expected results due to poor enforcement. The city then plunged further to 288th position this year. Open defecation and absence of solid waste management facility were the two major reasons for which the city couldn’t improve its position.

While its cleanliness drive ‘Mu Safaiwala’ has been launched for better management of solid wastes, increased penal provision is aimed at arresting open defecation and urination.

To strengthen enforcement against open defecation, Sahu said, as many as 17 sanitation inspectors will visit different wards in the city on a regular basis.

Besides, zonal enforcement teams will visit various locations within BMC area and penalise those defecating in the open.

The corporation has set up 193 public and community toilets with a total 1,678 seats.

These toilets are used by more than 50,000 people every day. Besides, smart e-toilets have been set up at different locations but these measures have not changed the sanitation behaviour of the people.