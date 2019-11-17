Cops untraceable over illegal quarry operations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two police officers of the State have become untraceable after being questioned over illegal stone quarry operations in Khurda district.

One of them was placed under suspension by DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma on Saturday for taking unauthorised leave and non-response to recall notice.

Inspector Bikram Keshari Jena of Khurda district was suspended with immediate effect for disobedience and indiscipline.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch had earlier served notice to Jena under Section 160 of CrPC for questioning over illegal stone quarry operations in the district.

Jena, who was posted as then Sadar police station IIC, had appeared before the agency on August 17 for questioning. He later applied for anticipatory bail in Orissa High Court (HC) on November 4.

“Jena is currently posted at district police headquarters. As he is not reporting to work, a notice was also served to him,” a police officer said. The agency had earlier registered a case and apprehended several anti-socials for operating illegal stone quarries in the district, including on Jagannath temple administration land.

Pending drawal of departmental proceeding, Jena will remain under suspension with the order issued by the DGP stated. Another inspector-ranked officer Ranjit Kumar Sahoo, posted at Baliapal police station in Balasore district, is also not reporting to work. Earlier, he was posted at Khurda Town police station.

“We have held up his pay and served him a notice asking him to join his duty,” a police officer said.

Sources said Sahoo too applied for anticipatory bail in HC on November 1 in connection with the same case registered by the STF.