Train mishap averted in Bhubaneswar

Railway sources said the gateman on seeing a herd of buffaloes crossing the tracks, signalled Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Superfast Express to stop.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A mishap was averted on Saturday after an alert gateman at VSS Nagar level crossing here signalled an approaching superfast train to stop. Railway sources said the gateman on seeing a herd of buffaloes crossing the tracks, signalled Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Superfast Express to stop.

The incident took place at 12.50 pm nearly five minutes after the train left Bhubaneswar railway station.
Though the level crossing gates were closed at both the sides, the buffalo herd came on the way of the Superfast Express, prompting gateman A K Tripathy to wave a red flag to stop which was also complied to by the loco pilot.

An East Coast Railway official said the buffalo herd came to the middle of the train line when the train was supposed to pass the spot within a few minutes.

“The train could be controlled and a possible mishap averted due to the presence of mind of the gateman. He has been appreciated for the timely action that also saved the lives of the bovines,” he added.

