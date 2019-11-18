Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar civic body forms special squads to check illegal dumping of septage

The main task of the special enforcement squads will be to check illegal and indiscriminate disposal of faecal sludge and septage in the city.

The open space from where the sewage is let into the lake.

The open space from where the sewage is let into the lake. Image is used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed two special squads for strict enforcement of the Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) Regulations, 2018 in the Capital.

As per BMC’s notification, each squad will have a BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner, an official of the Commissionerate Police and a representative from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The squads will check illegal disposal of faecal sludge and septage in roadside drains on both sides of Baramunda road, from Fire Station to CRP square, Jaydev Vihar to Acharya Vihar, Lingipur to Palasuni, Patia and Silicon Village to Sikharchandi Chowk among others. 

The regulations adopted by the BMC mandate safe faecal sludge emptying and its disposal at Basuaghai treatment plant on the outskirts of the city.

The BMC officials said cesspool vehicles not complying with the FSSM regulations will pay a hefty penalty.

The civic body had earlier seized a cesspool vehicle and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the owner for flouting the norms. The vehicles, which are not registered with the BMC and lack GPS device, will attract Rs 50,000 penalty.

Comments

