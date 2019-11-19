Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seeks Rs 753 crore for land acquisition

The corporation will adopt Transferable Development Rights Act, 2015 or direct purchase method for acquisition of these lands.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought Rs 753 crore from the State Government for acquisition of 61.43 acre private land for expansion of 13 major storm water drainage channels in the city.

The corporation will adopt Transferable Development Rights Act, 2015 or direct purchase method for acquisition of these lands. The civic body’s proposal is under the technical scrutiny of the Housing and Urban Development department. 

The BMC will acquire around 11 acre land in Chandrasekharpur, Damana and Gadakana area for widening of storm water channel-1, 0.46 acre in Gadakana for drainage channel-2, 6.41 acre in Samanta Vihar, Vani Vihar, Samantapuri, Badagada and Gadakana for channel-3, 7.83 acre land in Jayadev Vihar, Bhoi Nagar, Madhusudan Nagar and Vani Vihar for channel-4, 2.72 acre in Kharvel Nagar, Laxmisagar, Meherpali and Badagada for channel-5, 2 acre in Laxmisagar for channel-6, 5.9 acre in Bhimapur, Goutam Nagar, Nuagaon and Mahabhoi Sasan for channel-7, 3.49 acre in Baramunda and Jagamara for channel-8.

Similarly, 14.9 acre land in Ghatikia, Shankarpur, Dumduma, Begunia, Pokhariput and Bahadalpur for channel-9 and 5.66 acre in Satya Nagar, Jharpada, Gobinda Prasad, Nayapalli and Bhoi Nagar for channel-10 will be acquired. "Besides, 0.9 acre will be acquired in Chandrasekharpur for widening of drainage channel-11 and 12. No land will be acquired along channel-13," officials said. 

Drainage Division Engineer of BMC Pradeep Duria said the land rate has been assessed on the basis of current average benchmark value of land of those areas. The total length of the 13 storm water drains in the city is 65.62 km. However, retaining wall, flooring and expansion work has been completed only at a stretch of 11.2 km. “We have also sought Rs 287 crore for development of natural drains,” he added.

