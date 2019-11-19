Driver held for running over puppies in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A car driver was arrested for crushing four puppies to death in Sailashree Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits on Sunday. The cab driver, Kanhu Charan Giri, was returning after dropping passengers at Sailashree Vihar around 10.45 am when he ran over the puppies. When locals attempted to stop the speeding vehicle Giri, a resident of Ghatikia, fled from the spot.

A member of People for Animals lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police regarding the case. “As we are a registered animal welfare organisation, people informed us about the incident. I rushed to the spot and found the puppies dead,” the complainant said.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 279 and 429 of IPC, Section 184 of MV Act and Section 11 (1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused’s driving licence and the car have been seized. He was apprehended and produced before a court on Monday,” a police officer said.