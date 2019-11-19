Eco-achievers quiz held in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar and Saevus magazine organised the Bhubaneswar edition of the Saevus Eco-Achievers Quiz 2019-20 at Unit-8 DAV Public School here recently.

As many as 45 teams comprising students of Class-V, VI and VII of various schools in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack participated in the quiz.The theme of the quiz was ‘Juxta’ in which students were asked questions about nature and wildlife related topics.

Aditya Birla Public School emerged as champion while DPS Kalinga and Guru Nanak Public School, Cuttack became first and second runners-up respectively.

President of Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Pravat Satpathy and principal of the school Ipsita Das gave away the trophies and prizes to the winners. The top three teams will take part in the national semi-final in January. Similarly, the top two teams from semi-final will qualify for national finale to be held in Mumbai in February.