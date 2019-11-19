Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Plot booking rules keep local traders away from Cuttack's Baliyatra 

Some major commercial establishments and entrepreneurs were not able to take part in the fair as their stalls were not ready in time.

Food stalls set up in dedicated L row at lower Baliyatra ground which once was designated for local traders

Food stalls set up in dedicated L row at lower Baliyatra ground which once was designated for local traders| Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: The historic Baliyatra has taken a hit as local traders, commercial establishments and entrepreneurs have kept away from the biggest trade fair of the State. The absence of the usual variety of stalls, particularly consumer goods, electronics and lifestyle products, from the fair has fuelled discontentment among visitors.

The trend of keeping themselves aloof from taking part in the trade fair had begun from the last year due to the district administration’s alleged arbitrary fixation of ground rent. Last year, there was a nine-day standoff between the administration and Baliyatra Traders' Association over imposition of restriction by the former on availing more than one plot by a single trader and booking of plots above 4,000 sq ft. 

Though the impasse was resolved after administration withdrew its decision, some major commercial establishments and entrepreneurs were not able to take part in the fair as their stalls were not ready in time.
This year, the issue assumed another dimension with the administration forcing traders to become sponsors by paying Rs 3 lakh extra if they availed land measuring more than 2,000 sq ft. 

The restriction imposed on plot allotment and the exorbitant demand towards sponsorship have kept the local traders, commercial establishments, entrepreneurs and corporates away this year too.“Besides facing a lot of difficulties for availing a space for setting up our stall, we were not able to afford such huge amount, hence preferred to stay away,” said Kailash Patra, proprietor of Patra Electronics. 

Similarly, popular stalls like Raj Electronics, Gupta Distributors, FA Trading and Universal Marketing (dealing with tools and machinery), Mega Fitness, CRRI Pump, Crompton Greaves, LG, Samsung, Usha, Panasonic, Godrej, Philips, Hitachi, Carrier, Bajaj, Durian (Furniture) etc are all missing from the fair ground. 

As a result, Baliyatra has become all about Pallishree Mela. Visitors have also expressed displeasure over the shape and features of the fair this year. “Consumer goods used to be a big draw for visitors as such stalls used to provide special offers including discounts and attractive gifts during the fair. Baliyatra has lost its sheen due to the ill-conceived plans of the district administration,” said Arundhati Samantaray of Shaikh Bazaar.  

