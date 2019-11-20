Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Pop events at Cuttack's Baliyatra fair brings outcry from cultural fraternity

The cultural fraternity have alleged that this has besmirched the name of Ganakabi, who is remembered for his contribution to Odia folk opera culture and founding Giti Natya.

Sona Mohapatra performing at Baishnab Pani Manch

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Staging of Bollywood nights on Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Manch in Baliyatra trade fair has sparked off a controversy with the cultural fraternity accusing the district administration of moving away from the stated objective of promoting classical and folk dances of the State and country.

The act of the administration has besmirched the name of Ganakabi, who is remembered for his contribution to Odia folk opera culture and founding Giti Natya, they have alleged.

The stage had been erected at the historic fair to provide a platform for local talents and cultural organisations, especially classical and folk dance and music, to perform before public. Over the years, it has been promoting cultural exposure and exchanges among artistes from different parts of the country, with District Council of Culture spearheading the cause.

As Bollywood singers like Daler Mehendi, Sona Mohapatra and KK performed on the stage this year, the cries of shame have grown louder. “The Manch has been reduced to a pop event and the very essence and spirit of Ganakabi Baisnab Pani has been killed,” said an artiste.

Local classical and folk dance troupes said they were deprived of performing on the platform. “Performing on such a prestigious platform is an aspiration of local artistes. Instead of allowing us to perform there, the administration pushed us to perform at Mahanadi Manch, a new stage set up this year,” said Kartik Singh, a Guru.

Denizens of Cuttack have also expressed open displeasure over the move. “Baliyatra is a celebration of Odisha’s past glory, its culture and heritage and its rich maritime traditions. Everything related to it should be promoted but the administration has completely diluted its essence by resorting to crass commercialisation,” said Siddharth Senapati of Arunoday Nagar.

They also raised questions on the expenditure on getting the stars to perform in Baliyatra. “How much money was spent on getting these stars, who would have charged huge fees? The funds generated and the expenditure should be made public, said Rakesh Mohanty, a resident of the city.

Traders, who were forced to become sponsors, too expressed their discontentment over the expenses by the administration towards staging Bollywood nights at Baliyatra trade fair.

“We don’t understand what benefit the district administration got by extracting excess money from us towards sponsorship and spending huge money on pop stars,” said a sponsor on condition of anonymity.

