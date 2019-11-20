Segway patrolling launched at Bhubaneswar railway station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) launched Segway patrolling system at Bhubaneswar railway station on Tuesday. The hi-tech patrolling system will increase mobility and improve response time of security personnel.

ECoR general manager Vidya Bhushan inaugurated the facility in presence of Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raja Ram and Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Sashikant Singh.

The battery operated and eco-friendly Segway scooters will help RPF personnel move from one place to another during patrolling duty at stations in less time. It will make policing more visible and help the security personnel in crowd control.

Ram said the system will be used by the RPF staff for safety of passengers and protection of railway property. RPF personnel have been trained to operate the scooters that will help solve the passenger’s grievance quickly at stations, he said.

Initially, two Segway scooters each will be deployed at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri railway stations that are covered under integrated security system. Six scooters have been procured at a cost of `5 lakh.

Introduced a few days back at Visakhapatnam under the ECoR jurisdiction, the system was launched in Odisha for the first time. More Segway scooters will be deployed at important stations subsequently as per the feasibility.

Free from noise and air pollution, the scooters having horn and light facility can travel at a speed of 18 kmph. It is remote controlled and can run for 30 km once charged for six to seven hours. It is user friendly and can turn 360 degree. RPF receives reports of theft or snatching, including cases of abusing and nuisance by passengers through twitter or Helpline Number 182. Such cases will be solved faster with the introduction of Segway, the official added.