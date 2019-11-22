December 2 deadline given for Cuttack Municipal Corporation to ensure rules on kalyan mandaps

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has set December 2 deadline for Cuttack Municipal Corporation to ensure adherence to prescribed guidelines by all kalyan mandaps in the city.

Kalyan mandaps have been a matter of concern for the High Court ever since a PIL on traffic chaos was registered on the basis of a letter petition. The PIL informed about traffic chaos increasing congestion on the roads in different parts of the city during functions at kalyan mandaps as most of them did not have parking areas.

On August 28, 2015, the High Court had appointed advocate Arun Kumar Budhia as amicus curiae to assist it in the case. Initially, the HC made licence from CMC mandatory for operating a kalyan mandap. Later, the court got the civic body to formulate guidelines for operating kalyan mandap and approved it on November 9, 2016. But, the civic administration seems to be far from ensuring that kalyan mandaps adhere to prescribed guidelines.

In September 2018, the amicus curiae reported that many of them were not adhering to the prescribed guidelines, but were being allowed to operate on the basis of conditional licence. When the court sought a response, CMC Commissioner filed an affidavit on March 27, 2019 stating that 73 kalyan mandaps were operating in the city with “conditional licence” and it had no report on 69 mandaps whether those complied with the guidelines. There are over 120 kalyan mandaps in the city.

Taking note of it, the court had on the same day directed the Commissioner of CMC to ensure adherence of guidelines by all kalyan mandaps and file a compliance report by April 29. When the matter came up on Monday, the CMC counsel requested the HC to grant more time.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra posted the matter to December 2 directing CMC to submit compliance of the March 27, 2019 order by then.

The prescribed guidelines make it mandatory for kalyan mandaps to earmark 40 per cent of built up area for parking. However, earmarking 20 per cent of built-up area for parking was permitted in the case of kalyan mandaps that had functioned for at least five years on the condition that there would be no parking on public roads.

The prescribed guidelines also made mandatory for kalyan mandap owners to instal CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers and ensure that there was no noise pollution beyond the prescribed time and decibel limit as per the rule and payment of users’ fee in advance for solid waste management.