200 youth from Bhubaneswar slum to take part in skill fair

Officials said around 12 skilling institutes across the city have given their consent so far to participate in the skill mela.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 200 youth from city slums will participate in a skill fair to be organised by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited on November 25.

BSCL will organise the fair as part of its socially smart project to bring both, the youth seeking skill training for employment and institutes imparting skill education, on a single platform. Apart from giving platform to youths from slums, the skill fair will also provide scope to differently-abled students as well as those belonging to transgender community.

Officials said around 12 skilling institutes across the city have given their consent so far to participate in the skill mela. They are Skill Development Institute, Kampa Bhai Vocational Training Institute, Upasana Educational Trust, Government ITI Bhubaneswar, Urban Micro Business Centre, ICICI Academy of Skills, Central Tool-room Training Centre, CV Raman Institute of Technology, Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Tech Mahindra Foundation, EduBridge Learning Private Limited and Trident Academy of Technology.

Institutes like Kampa Bhai Vocational Training Institute and Vocational Rehabilitation Centre are working for differently-abled students, the officials said. Youth having minimum qualification of Class VIII can participate, BSCL officials said. Students will get options to register for a particular skilling course offered by participating institutes and take admission for the same on a later stage,’’ an official said.

