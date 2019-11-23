Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to collect fee from theatres for ad screening

BMC officials said as per the provision of the Corporation, movie halls showing advertisements will have to pay fee on the basis of the number of advertisements they are screening in a year.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Friday said fee will be collected from multiplexes and cinema halls in the city towards screening of advertisements. Accordingly, the civic body has issued notice to multiplexes and cinema halls asking them to furnish details about the number of advertisements they are screening annually.

The halls have been asked to submit the list of advertisements and revenue they have collected towards the same within a stipulated time. "The civic body will collect fee accordingly," an official said.

The civic body has also issued letter to six cable lines to deposit fee towards using BMC poles for their overhead cables. The move is expected to help the civic body increase its revenue and deliver better service to the citizens and establishments within the Capital city.

