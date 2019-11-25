No sight of PM-KISAN beneficiaries’ list yet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even nine months after the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) was launched, the State Government is yet to provide the complete list of farmers to the Centre.

While the State Government has started disbursing second instalment of financial assistance to farmers’ families under its flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) scheme, only 9.34 lakh farmers have received the second instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN.

According to the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi portal of the Centre, the State Government has uploaded names of 36,19,687 farmers out of which 30,26,024 beneficiaries have received the first instalment of Rs 2,000.

While the Centre has already disbursed the third instalment to over 3.78 crore farmers of other states, not a single farmer of Odisha has got the benefit. With kharif season over, there is no clarity from the State Government about the release of second instalment to the farmers for Rabi cultivation.

“The ongoing scrutiny of Kalia beneficiaries list is almost complete and release of second dose of assistance has started,” sources in the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim has moved a privilege notice against Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo in the Assembly for allegedly misleading the House on the number of ineligible beneficiaries under Kalia scheme.

While replying to a question on November 13, the Minister had said the State has identified 45,965 ineligible beneficiaries under the scheme. But information collected under RTI Act revealed that 1,72,908 ineligible farmers have got the Government assistance in 10 districts.

Earlier, the Minister had disclosed that around 2.66 lakh beneficiaries are found to be ineligible.

With confusing reports coming from the Government over ineligible beneficiaries, the BJP has demanded a white paper from the Government about the exact number of farmers who had applied for assistance under the scheme and how many of them have benefited so far.

The State Government claimed to have disbursed Kalia assistance to over 51.05 lakh beneficiaries and applications are under scrutiny to extend the benefit to another 24 lakh farmers.

An eligible beneficiary is entitled to assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each for kharif and rabi crops.