Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Students pledge for road safety in Bhubaneswar

About two lakh students will take oath to obey the traffic rules.

Published: 25th November 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Students holding placards on road safety| R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the re-implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 in December, Commissionerate Police on Monday will lunch a campaign in schools here to sensitise students and parents. About two lakh students will take oath to obey the traffic rules.

Commissionerate Police along with Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Yuva Utkal and other departments will launch the programme.

“The campaign will begin simultaneously at the schools at 10 am. It will conclude at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) where 20,000 students will take oath to follow traffic rules,” a police officer said.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi will attend the oath-taking ceremony at 10.30 am at KISS.

“Several senior officers and police will visit one school each when the event will commence on Monday morning,” he added.
“The objective of the campaign is to create awareness among students to obey traffic rules when they obtain the driving licence in future,” said chairman of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha Basudev Bhatta. The students can also urge their parents to obey the traffic rules, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar roads Bhubaneswar road safety
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp