Students pledge for road safety in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the re-implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 in December, Commissionerate Police on Monday will lunch a campaign in schools here to sensitise students and parents. About two lakh students will take oath to obey the traffic rules.

Commissionerate Police along with Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Yuva Utkal and other departments will launch the programme.

“The campaign will begin simultaneously at the schools at 10 am. It will conclude at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) where 20,000 students will take oath to follow traffic rules,” a police officer said.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi will attend the oath-taking ceremony at 10.30 am at KISS.

“Several senior officers and police will visit one school each when the event will commence on Monday morning,” he added.

“The objective of the campaign is to create awareness among students to obey traffic rules when they obtain the driving licence in future,” said chairman of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha Basudev Bhatta. The students can also urge their parents to obey the traffic rules, he added.