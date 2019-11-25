Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pledges year’s salary to Utkal university

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pledging all support for development of his alma mater, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday announced to donate his one year salary to Utkal University here.

Joining the alumni meet of the university as chief guest on the second day of university’s platinum jubilee celebration, Pradhan proposed formation of an alumni association fund for development of the university and assured all support in this regard. He also promised setting up of a modern auditorium on the university campus with the help of the Centre.

Pradhan said, “Contribution of the university in Odisha’s progress is immense. The university, which turned 75, occupies a prominent place among all major universities. The university has produced many leaders, bureaucrats, litterateurs and entrepreneurs and it is now time for the alumni to give back to their alma mater.”

The Union Minister also highlighted how being an anthropology student from the university helped him stay connected with State’s culture and tradition.

Thousands of alumni gathered for the meet under the banner of ‘Utkal Connect’ programme on the day.

Ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain and Arun Sahoo, former OPCC chief Prasad Harichandan and former Finance Ministers Prafulla Ghadai and Panchanan Kanungo, who were the former students of the university, attended the alumni meet.

Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik said efforts are on to make it one of the best universities of the country.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had inaugurated the platinum jubilee celebration of the university on Saturday, had announced `100 crore fund for setting up six centres of excellence in the university.