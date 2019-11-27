Constitution, the glue that holds nation together: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon the law-makers of the State to renew the pledge to uphold the Constitution in letter and spirit for further deepening the roots of democracy in the country.“It is the bounden duty of each of us as also the citizen of India to uphold the Constitution to take forward the progress of the country based on constitutional and republican values. Let us be mindful that the Constitution is the binding glue which holds the nation together,” the Chief Minister said at a function organised on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Paying tributes to the framers of the Constitution, the Chief Minister recalled the seminal contributions of the Constituent Assembly members from Odisha. He said the operation of the Constitution for seven decades in India constitutes a tribute to the Indian genius in sustaining parliamentary democracy and registering impressive social, economic, educational and scientific advancement of the nation without trampling upon the civil and fundamental rights of people.

“The work of the Constituent Assembly in India and the framing of the Constitution of the country has been described by renowned American expert on Indian Constitution Prof Graneville Austin as the second most important event in the history of constitution making in the world after Philadelphia Convention of 1777,” he said.

Stating that Dr Ambedkar in his last speech in the constituent assembly said with the adoption and enactment of the Constitution, only constitutional methods should be adopted by all Indians and all concerned to achieve objectives enshrined in the Constitution, the Chief Minister said, “We need to be vigilant to preserve and defend the Constitution. In doing so, we defend the unity and integrity of our country which is sustained by our Constitution to which we owe allegiance as per the oath we have taken as the members of the august House,” he said.

Presiding over the function, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro called upon the law-makers to protect democracy and Constitution. Deputy Speaker Rajani Kanta Mishra, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra and CPM MLA Laxman Munda addressed the meeting.