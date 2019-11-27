Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Constitution, the glue that holds nation together: CM Naveen Patnaik

Paying tributes to the framers of the Constitution, the Chief Minister recalled the seminal contributions of the Constituent Assembly members from Odisha.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Speaker Surya Narayan Patra during celebration of 70th Constitution Day on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon the law-makers of the State to renew the pledge to uphold the Constitution in letter and spirit for further deepening the roots of democracy in the country.“It is the bounden duty of each of us as also the citizen of India to uphold the Constitution to take forward the progress of the country based on constitutional and republican values. Let us be mindful that the Constitution is the binding glue which holds the nation together,” the Chief Minister said at a function organised on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Paying tributes to the framers of the Constitution, the Chief Minister recalled the seminal contributions of the Constituent Assembly members from Odisha. He said the operation of the Constitution for seven decades in India constitutes a tribute to the Indian genius in sustaining parliamentary democracy and registering impressive social, economic, educational and scientific advancement of the nation without trampling upon the civil and fundamental rights of people. 

“The work of the Constituent Assembly in India and the framing of the Constitution of the country has been described by renowned American expert on Indian Constitution Prof Graneville Austin as the second most important event in the history of constitution making in the world after Philadelphia Convention of 1777,” he said.

Stating that Dr Ambedkar in his last speech in the constituent assembly said with the adoption and enactment of the Constitution, only constitutional methods should be adopted by all Indians and all concerned to achieve objectives enshrined in the Constitution, the Chief Minister said, “We need to be vigilant to preserve and defend the Constitution. In doing so, we defend the unity and integrity of our country which is sustained by our Constitution to which we owe allegiance as per the oath we have taken as the members of the august House,” he said.

Presiding over the function, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro called upon the law-makers to protect democracy and Constitution. Deputy Speaker Rajani Kanta Mishra, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra and CPM MLA Laxman Munda addressed the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Constitution
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp