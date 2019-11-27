‘Cops devoting more time to cover up cases’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday lambasted the State Government for rising crime against women and sexual assault on minor girls in the State. Attributing the increasing physical violence against women and minor girls in the State to abysmally low conviction rate, State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said State police is devoting more of its time to cover up the crimes and protect the accused as in most cases the offenders belong to BJD. “Those who do not toe the official line are shunted out,” she said.

“The circumstances in which former DGP BK Sharma was removed from his post was shameful. Sharma was ousted to suppress facts as the lady VLW Smitarani Biswal case was turning out to be murder and the accused belong to the BJD,” the BJP leader said.

Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said cases of violence against women are more in BJP-ruled States in comparison to non-BJP ruled States. Let her party (BJP) fix this problem in UP and Assam first.