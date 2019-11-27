Hospitals to get Aadhaar centres to enrol newborn

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday decided to open Aadhaar facilitation centres at hospitals and urban local bodies to get newborn babies enrolled for Aadhaar.This was decided at the State level Unique Identification Implementation (UDAI) committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in Lokseba Bhawan here.“It has ben decided that Aadhaar facilitation centres would be opened at hospitals and urban local bodies for Aadhaar generation at the time of birth and issue of birth certificates. For this purpose, new updated kits would be procured. Target was set to roll out the process for registration by January, 2020,” said IT Secretary Monoj Kumar Mishra.

The Chief Secretary directed that Anganwadi centres and schools should be actively involved in Aadhaar enrolment of children. Aadhaar enrolment in Odisha has made headway with more than 93 per cent of achievement during last couple of months.

Presenting pan-Indian Aadhaar enrolment situation, Deputy Director General of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) G Venugopal Reddy said, “Odisha has made appreciable progress in implementation of Aadhaar enrolment. The achievement in Odisha has been more than 93 per cent against national average of around 90 per cent.”

The progress of Odisha in other indicators was also comparatively good, he added.Reviewing the progress in Aadhaar enrolment, the Chief Secretary directed the nodal implementing agency OCAC and departments concerned to devise age-group specific strategies of live saturation enrolment and scale up Odisha to top 5 States in Aadhaar implementation.

He further directed to focus on Aadhaar generation of the children in the age roup of 0-5 and 5-18 years. It was decided to link the issue of birth certificates to Aadhaar registration. Presenting the technical and administrative issues for age-specific strategy, the IT Secretary said of the projected population of 4.58 crore by 2019, so far 4.41 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated in the age group of 18 and above which is around 93.1 per cent of the projected population. The registration level in 0-5 age group is around 46 per cent with real number of 18,26,038 and in 5-18 age group, it is around 81 per cent with real number of 95,87,186.

Replying to media query, Reddy said with the new strategy, Odisha would certainly do better at national level in coming months.Aadhaar has been projected as the most important and the most reliable proof of identity. It not only contains the demographic details but also contains the biometric data of the card holder which makes it very hard to forge.