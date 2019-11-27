Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IconSWM-CE at KIIT from Nov 27

IconSWM Excellence Award for industries, ULBs and NGOs has been started and a special competition of recycled products for IconSWM Excellence Award initiated.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The 9th International Conference on Sustainable Waste Management towards circular economy (9th IconSWM-CE 2019) will be held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University here from November 27 to 30. Being organised in association with International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW), the conference is themed ‘sustainable waste management for circular economy’.

Over 1200 delegates from 30 countries will participate. Eminent speakers like Prof Michael Nelles of University of Rostock in Germany, Prof Francesco Di Maria of University of Perugia and KIIT Professor Sasmita Samanta will participate, among others.

Various matters related to innovation and implementation of solid and liquid waste management, including policies and strategies, segregation, collection, transportation, biological and thermal and mechanical treatment technologies, LCA, climate change, circular economy, research, business opportunities, and others will be discussed during the conference.

IconSWM was launched for better waste management and environmental protection in 2009 through generating awareness and bringing all the stakeholders together under the aegis of ISWMAW.

