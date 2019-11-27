Orissa High Court direction on Advocate General office

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy to submit a report suggesting measures required to improve the functioning of Advocate General’s office to ensure proper representation in litigations involving the State Government.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra issued the direction to Tripathy who was present in the court in pursuance of an order issued on November 22. The bench expected the Chief Secretary to suggest measures to improve the basic infrastructure, efficiency of the staff of the Advocate General’s office and streamline allocation of government advocates. The deadline for the report has been fixed at December 9.

Earlier, during the course of hearing a case the bench had noticed change of government advocates every time the matter came up for hearing. While expressing displeasure over it, the court felt it apparently indicated that the Advocate General’s Office was not in order and had directed for the personal appearance of the Chief Secretary.